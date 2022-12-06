Indonesia Passes Law Criminalising Sex Outside Marriage: What We Know

Why this matters: The law applies to domestic residents of the country, and also tourists. This means people visiting the tourism-dependent country would be discouraged to visit.

What’s the punishment: Anyone who has been reported to have sex outside of marriage or unmarried couples cohabiting would have to serve up to one year in jail.

As per the law, unmarried couples who are in live-in relationships could face six months in jail or might have to pay a fine of 10 million rupiah, which is $710.