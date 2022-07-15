Probe Against Doctor Who Performed Abortion on 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Survivor

Calling it 'outdated' and 'harmful', the excessive use of 'coat hanger abortion' signs may actually be doing more damage than help. Here's why.
The attorney general of United States' Indiana said on Thursday, 14 July, that he was investigating the case of a physician in the state who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor.
The investigation pertains to the laws of the state requiring doctors to report cases of abortion and child abuse.
"We are investigating this situation and are waiting for the relevant documents to prove if the abortion and/or abuse were reported. The failure to do so constitutes a crime in Indiana," Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The Indianapolis Star newspaper also quoted Kathleen Delaney, Bernard's attorney, as saying her client "took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician."
"She followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients," the statement added.
The US Supreme Court, on 24 June, overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade (1973), that guaranteed abortion rights across the country.
United States President Joe Biden on 8 July signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare services, to ease access to abortions.
