Probe Against Doctor Who Performed Abortion on 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Survivor

The Indianapolis Star newspaper also quoted Kathleen Delaney, Bernard's attorney, as saying her client "took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician."

"She followed all relevant policies, procedures, and regulations in this case, just as she does every day to provide the best possible care for her patients," the statement added.

The US Supreme Court, on 24 June, overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade (1973), that guaranteed abortion rights across the country.

United States President Joe Biden on 8 July signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive healthcare services, to ease access to abortions.