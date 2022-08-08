Indian Woman Dies by Suicide in US, Case Filed Against Husband's Family in UP

Picture from Mandeep and Ranjotveer's wedding.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of domestic violence. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Days after a woman from India died by suicide in New York, after alleging in a video clip shared with her parents that she had been repeatedly subjected to domestic violence by her husband, the Najibabad Police station registered an FIR against the husband’s parents and brother.
The FIR has been filed on a complaint by the father of the deceased woman against the accused under sections:
306 IPC: Abetment of suicide
498 A IPC: Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty
323 IPC: Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt
Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961: Penalty for giving or taking dowry
Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961: Penalty for demanding dowry
The complainant claimed that he had given a car and other items of household importance to his daughter Mandeep at the time of her marriage with Singh.
However, Ranjotveer and his family members were also asking for 25 lakh rupees cash, the complainant was quoted in the FIR as alleging.
As per the FIR, the complainant said:
"In a bid to kill my daughter, her in-laws sent her to USA on tourist Visa where my daughter was regularly beaten up. This was caught on the CCTV footage sent to us. My daughter held on to the marriage with a hope that everything will become normal but her in-laws didn’t let her live in peace. They used to instigate their son over phone against my daughter resulting in her husband assaulting and mentally harassing her."
According to the FIR, about a year ago, Mandeep had reportedly filed a complaint with the New York Police against Ranjotveer for domestic violence, but had subsequently forgiven him, and retracted her complaint in a bid to save her married life.
Ranjotveer also allegedly had affairs with other women. Mandeep's father further alleged in the complaint that Ranjotveer used to try to curb her communication with her family.
