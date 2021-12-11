Indian-Origin Student Expelled From UK University, Sentenced for Stalking

An Indian-origin student, studying in the United Kingdom, was expelled from his university after he was found guilty of stalking by the court on Thursday, 9 December.
(Photo: Facebook/Sahil Bhavnani)
Bhavnani had allegedly made threats to the nursing student in a hundred-page-letter, which seemed to have been copied from poetry online.
There were threats of "carving my face, chaining me up, breaking my legs, feeding me bits of water," the complainant told the BBC.
"I started getting six-minute-long voice messages saying he was going to make me be his wife, make me have his children, make me live with him,” the complainant had further stated.
"In this individual case, following a university conduct hearing, the most severe penalty available was applied by the university and the student was expelled from Oxford Brookes," the university said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI and BBC)