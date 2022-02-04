Revealing Delhi Gang-Rape Survivor's Identity: What Law Says & Precedents Show

While Section 228A of IPC has been in place for almost four decades, it still continues to be compromised. We explain with examples.
On Republic Day this year, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and later paraded by locals in Delhi's Shahdara area. As the video of the incident went viral, as arrests were made, and more details started to emerge – so did a parallel campaign on social media.
The Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on 31 January against a person identified as Madanlal under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disclosing the 21-year-old's identity through a YouTube video. This section deals specifically with the disclosure of the identity of victims and survivors of sexual offences. But the FIR has done little to deter the social media campaign.
While the law has been in place for almost four decades, it still continues to be compromised. We explain, with past examples.
Section 228A was added to the IPC in 1983 by the Criminal Law Amendment Act in 1983, as part of a slew of reforms that were brought in following the shocking treatment of the Mathura rape case.
Manasi Chaudhary, founder of Pink Legal, a dedicated platform for awareness of laws relating to women in India, explained the rationale for this law as follows:
Punishment for the offence includes imprisonment of up to two years, and fine. The IPC section reads:
In 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Amid the outrage across the country, a photo of a young woman went viral, claiming that she was the Hathras victim.
A fact check later revealed that the photo was of another girl, unrelated to the incident. This was obviously a gross violation of privacy of the girl whose photo was shared, but even if they had the correct photo, those sharing it should have known that they were breaking the law.
In the 2018 Nipun Saxena v Union of India case, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur, after examining sub-section (1) of the Section 228A, reiterated that not only the publication of the name is prohibited, but also any details that might "make known the identity of the victim".
In its judgment, the apex court referred to a case in which a news report said that a victim of sexual assault had topped the State Board Examination – while also providing the name of the state.
Speaking in particular about the Shahdara incident, a public prosecutor who did not want to be named said:
According to Section 228A of the IPC, if an adult victim has no objection to her name being published or identity being disclosed, she should authorise it, in writing, to the person who is disclosing her details.
"This has to be voluntary and conscious decision of the victim," the Justice Lokur-led bench underlined.
The apex court in 2018 held that if the victim is dead, then her identity should not be disclosed, even by the next of kin, unless there are valid grounds. Such a disclosure should also be authorised by a “competent authority".
In December 2015, the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya's mother revealed her daughter's identity yet again, stating:
"I am not ashamed of taking my daughter’s name. Whoever has suffered should not hide their name. It is the offenders who should be ashamed and hide their name. I want to tell everyone that my daughter’s name was Jyoti Singh. From today, everyone should know her as Jyoti Singh."
However, as these organisations have not been designated by the central and state governments over the last four decades, the multiple public stances taken by the family including in presence of the police, should satisfy the legal requirements.
Another issue that has been highlighted in high-profile cases is the care that must be taken with FIRs and judgments.
The police and the courts have to take note of the identity of the victim, but FIRs and judgments made available to the public have to be redacted to protect their identity – not just in terms of their name but any other identifying factors as well.
When it comes to minor victims and survivors of sexual crimes, Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act includes an additional prohibition of the disclosure of their identities.
Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act also says that no reports by print or electronic media can reveal the identity of any child victim of an offence – or even those of a witness or a perpetrator who is a child.
While the JJ Act offence is tailored to news media, the POCSO offence can apply to anyone posting on social media, and is punishable with imprisonment between six months to one year or a fine or both.
The Supreme Court bench in December 2018 held that a minor who is a survivor of sexual assault needs to be protected even more than an adult because: "The latter may still be able to withstand social ostracisation and mental harassment meted out by society, but a minor victim will find it difficult to do so," the bench held.
Earlier that year, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on 12 media organisations, including legacy media houses like The Times of India, The Indian Express, The Hindu and NDTV, for naming the eight-year-old victim of the Kathua gang-rape and murder case. The order also criticised the media reports for carrying the name and photographs of the minor girl victim.
Supreme Court advocate Sonali Shelar said that before a private individual posts on social media, there should be a conscious effort to think about how this could impact the survivor, and the victim's family.
So, what is usually done if a survivor's identity is revealed on social media?
"First, the tweets are asked to be taken down. Or a notice can be sent on social media platforms to ask them to remove, as they have intermediary liability under the IT Act. The local police stations will also not have the means to contact these international platforms. So there needs to be a little clarity moving forward, as I said before, everything on social media can have a snowball effect. While the responsibility lies with the police to monitor, it needs to be corrected at an individual's level," Pink Legal's Chaudhary added.
