Indian Army Grants Permanent Commission to 147 More Women Officers

The Indian Army on Wednesday, 14 July, announced that it has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to 147 additional women officers.
This takes the total number of women officers granted PC to 424 out of the 615 officers considered, since the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court in 2020.
The statement added, “All women officers granted PC would undergo special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles in the Army."
In February 2020, the apex court had directed the Centre to ensure that women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers be given PC in the Army, including command postings.
The women officers who were not granted PC in November 2020 moved the Supreme Court. On March 25, the Supreme Court said the Army's evaluation criteria for granting permanent commission to women SSC officers systematically discriminated against them.
All women officers who were considered in this Special Number 5 Selection Board and not granted PC, will be eligible for a pension, subject to serving for a minimum of 20 years in service, the Army added.
