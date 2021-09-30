IAF Officer Alleges Sexual Assault, Use of Banned Two-Finger Test

Crimes against women remain high despite protests.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities have been accused of subjecting an officer at the Coimbatore Air Force Administrative College to the outlawed 'two-finger test', that had previously been used to examine women in cases of sexual violence, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 30 September.
A First Information Report (FIR) had been filed by the police on 20 September on the basis of the officer's complaint, at the All Woman Police Station in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Amitesh Harmukh, a batchmate of the officer, had been arrested by the police on 25 September, and is presently in judicial custody.
The incident of sexual violence had reportedly taken place on 10 September. Harmukh had allegedly assaulted the officer after entering her quarters in an inebriated state during the wee hours of the day.
The air force authorities and the college commandant, who had been apprised of the crime, had failed to take action till 20 September, after which the complaint was lodged with the police, PTI reported.
“Only later did I find out that the two-finger test is not supposed to be done for a rape exam. This action made me nauseous enough to relive the trauma of being raped,” the officer said in the FIR, The Hindustan Times reported.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the matter.
"The National Commission for Women is utterly disappointed and strongly condemns the action of Indian Air Force doctors conducting the banned two-finger test on the victim, thereby violating the Supreme Court's decision and also violating the right to privacy and dignity of the victim," a statement released by the NCW said.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Mishra has asked the air chief marshal and the Indian Air force to probe the matter and to impart knowledge of the current medical guidelines to the air force doctors.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindustan Times.)
