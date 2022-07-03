Dear Indians Praising Our Abortion Laws, Availability Is Not Accessibility

On 24 June, the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling was overturned by the US Supreme Court, allowing states to severely limit and outright ban abortion access. Several protests broke out in the US, and people worldwide expressed their anger and offered solidarity to all the abortion seekers.

In India, people took to social media platforms to express relief and pride for being a country that has legalised termination of all pregnancies – till 24 weeks of gestation period.

However, does legalisation equate to the absolute right to abortion? Does it mean that in India, abortion is readily and easily accessible?