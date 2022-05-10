The Quint Impact: Mumbai Girl Who Was Forced to Drop Out Returns to School

Eight-year-old Falak Shah from Mumbai's Govandi area was forced to drop out of school after her father Mohammad Shah lost his job as a graphic designer in 2020 – during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Shah unable to find employment, his family of five struggled to make ends meet and have two meals everyday. Falak lost two precious years in school. But not anymore. Come June 2022, the child will start her Class 4 – just like her peers.

In The Quint's story published on 12 April, as a part of our लड़की हूं... पढ़ना चाहती हूं series, we had highlighted Falak's story.