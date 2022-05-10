The Quint Impact: Mumbai Girl Who Was Forced to Drop Out Returns to School

Falak Shah had lost two precious years in school due to the pandemic. But not anymore.
(Photo: The Quint)
Eight-year-old Falak Shah from Mumbai's Govandi area was forced to drop out of school after her father Mohammad Shah lost his job as a graphic designer in 2020 – during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Shah unable to find employment, his family of five struggled to make ends meet and have two meals everyday. Falak lost two precious years in school. But not anymore. Come June 2022, the child will start her Class 4 – just like her peers.
In The Quint's story published on 12 April, as a part of our लड़की हूं... पढ़ना चाहती हूं series, we had highlighted Falak's story.
Volunteer-run initiative IndiaCares reached out to The Quint after watching our video. Through a donor, they facilitated the payment of Falak's fees for Class 4. The initiative has also promised to help Falak with her education in "any way they can."
Started by IPS Officer Arun Bothra during the pandemic between June and July 2021, the volunteer-led initiative connects "people who need help with people who can help."
They enable support through what they call a 'Promise Bank' – where people make pledges on the causes they want to help. However, the monetary transaction is directly made to either schools, colleges, or hospitals, and not the personal accounts.
Once her fees was paid, the school refunded the money Mohammad had paid as fees – helping him return the money he had borrowed at a high interest rate.
Almost every day Falak asked her mother when she would return to school – as she saw little girls in uniform from her window. But for the first time, Falak's mother Farah Shah had an answer.
Falak did not go to school, but studied every day with the help of her elder brother.
"I want to become a doctor and help everyone," she said, with a smile on her face and hope in her eyes.