IIT-Madras Sexual Assault Case: Two More Accused Get Anticipatory Bail

Two professors accused in the sexual assault case of a Dalit PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, were granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on Wednesday, 20 April.

In her complaint filed in March 2021, the 30-year-old survivor stated that she was sexually harassed by eight persons. The two professors, G Edamana Prasad and L Ramesh Gardas, were also named in the FIR.

The survivor had also named a fellow scholar, Kingshuk, accusing him of sexually assaulting her. He is the main accused in the case.