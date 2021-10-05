Coimbatore Rape Case | 2-Finger Test Not Done: IAF Chief on Officer's Allegation

Speaking about the alleged rape case in Coimbatore, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday, 5 October, said that the IAF law is very strict on any such incident and that no two-finger test had been conducted.

The IAF authorities have been accused of subjecting an officer at the Coimbatore Air Force Administrative College to the outlawed 'two-finger test', that had previously been used to examine women in cases of sexual violence, news agency PTI reported on 30 September.

The officer has also accused the authorities of coercing her to withdraw the complaint filed against the flight lieutenant who had sexually assaulted her.