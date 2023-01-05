Women Students at Hyderabad College Allege Misuse of WhatsApp Photos; FIR Filed

A group of women students at Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, filed a complaint with the Ghatkesar Police on Wednesday, 4 January, alleging that their WhatsApp display pictures were misused by a person, who is yet to be identified.

What happened? Alleging that they have been receiving phone calls from unknown numbers for the past five days, the first-year B.Tech students assembled on the college premises on Wednesday night and complained to the administration that they were recently added to a WhatsApp group without their consent, a student at the institute told The Quint.