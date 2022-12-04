'No Complaint, He Famous': Foreign Student After 'Assault' by Hyderabad Uni Prof

The foreign student, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a professor from the Hindi department of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), was "scared and hesitant" to register a complaint after the incident on 2 December, recounted a student who was with the survivor later that night.

The survivor, who is pursuing her Master's in the same department of the varsity, doesn't speak Hindi or English, and is only well-versed in her mother tongue, Sabari Girija Rajan, the president of the Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA) in UoH, told The Quint.