Hyderabad Murder Case Hinges on Caste Bias Complaint, Remand Report Reveals

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has been claiming that the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju, a Dalit youth, was the result of a Hindu-Muslim rift, the remand report filed by Hyderabad Police reveals that the case prime facie hinges on a complaint filed against a caste atrocity.

Nagaraju married a Muslim woman, Syed Ashrin Sultana, on 31 January. Sultana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and his relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed are now accused of beating and stabbing Nagaraju to death at a traffic signal in Hyderabad city. The murder, which was recorded on camera, was committed in full public view. In the video taken by bystanders at the crime scene, a traumatised Sultana is seen begging for Nagaraju’s life.

The BJP has been demanding justice for Nagaraju by projecting him as a Hindu victim.