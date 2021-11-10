Hyderabad Man Nabbed for Allegedly Giving Rape Threats to Virat Kohli’s Daughter

The accused is being brought to Mumbai, reported TNM, citing the Mumbai police.
Mumbai police’s cyber cell has arrested a 23-year-old man from Hyderabad for allegedly giving online rape threats to the daughter of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli following the team's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, reported The News Minute (TNM).

The man has been identified as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, an IIT graduate. He is presently unemployed.

The accused is being brought to Mumbai, reported TNM, citing the Mumbai police.

