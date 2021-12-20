'I Do': Hyderabad Gay Couple Exchange Vows, Celebrations Go Viral

"I now pronounce you husband and husband."

Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) have been together for more than eight years.

A 'promise ceremony' held to solemnise their relationship on Saturday, 18 December, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, could be the first gay wedding from Telangana that has caught the attention of people.

The ceremony was officiated by Sophia David, who is a friend of the couple and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.