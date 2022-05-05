'How Dare They': VP Kamala Harris Delivers Passionate Defence of Roe v Wade

Kamala Harris.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@skylikeajedi)
United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 3 May, delivered a passionate defence of reproductive rights during her speech at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington.
"Some Republican leaders are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?"
The US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe v Wade decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years, according to a leaked draft opinion published on Monday, 2 May, by Politico.
Harris, in her speech, asserted that it was the Democratic Party that took the rights of women into consideration.
She also emphasised on the issue of privacy.
"Let us fight for our country and for the principles upon which it was founded, and let us fight with everything we have got," Harris added.