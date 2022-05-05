'How Dare They': VP Kamala Harris Delivers Passionate Defence of Roe v Wade

United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, 3 May, delivered a passionate defence of reproductive rights during her speech at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington.

"Some Republican leaders are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women. How dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body? How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future? How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?"

The US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down the landmark Roe v Wade decision that has guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly 50 years, according to a leaked draft opinion published on Monday, 2 May, by Politico.