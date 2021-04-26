How Digital Literacy Can Bring in More Women to The Workforce

Over recent decades, India has made impressive gains in reducing poverty and improving lives and livelihoods, lifting more than 270 million people out of poverty between 2006 and 2016.
Yet, despite these gains, women’s economic empowerment continues to lag. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, less than one in four women in India was estimated to participate in the labour force compared to more than three in four men. This stark gap was already amongst the highest in the world – and the impact of COVID-19 has only widened it further.
These findings reflect the fact that women tend to be overrepresented in sectors of the economy that are more severely affected by job and livelihood losses.
The COVID-19 crisis also increased care responsibilities making it difficult for many women to continue balancing work and home responsibilities. On average, women are estimated to carry out about 10 times as much household work as men, and with COVID-19 women reported a 30 percent increase in household responsibilities such as looking after children staying home from school and caring for other family members.
This bleak assessment makes it clear that accelerated efforts are needed to reverse losses and ensure that women’s economic empowerment continues to be a priority, not just to improve the lives of women and their families but to also ensure a robust economic recovery.
One opportunity to accelerate women’s economic empowerment may emerge from our evolving ways of working. By compelling workplaces to move their operations online, the COVID-19 pandemic helped to shift views on teleworking and many employers and businesses are now more open to the possibilities of virtual or remote work.
The pandemic also increased the use of digital technology and opened new platforms for e-commerce and online learning, enabling access to markets that were previously out of reach for women micro-entrepreneurs and women’s collectives.
These changes have the potential to normalise new and more flexible ways of working that could benefit women and address barriers many face in working outside the home, including concerns about safety, mobility and balancing work and household responsibilities.
Improving digital literacy and expanding access to digital technologies is critical to tackling this digital divide and enabling women from all walks of life to benefit from digital transformation.
For the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and our partners, a key priority is expanding economic opportunities for underprivileged and marginalised women, including by investing in skilling programmes that increase digital literacy and familiarity with technological tools and platforms.
Such programmes are essential to enabling teleworking and facilitating access to finance and online markets to expand employment and livelihood opportunities and bolster recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
Through this type of support, a group of women entrepreneurs from Haryana was able to list their bangle-making business on Facebook helping them to vastly expand their market, recover losses they incurred as a result of COVID-19, and increase their earnings by nearly 60 percent during the festive season.
In Telangana, the UNDP developed a digital platform to provide design and financial literacy training to artisans and connect them to markets for their products. As a result, 2,000 handloom weavers and artisans received trainings and were able to significantly expand their businesses. These are just two examples of how narrowing the digital divide can considerably improve the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable women.
Closing the digital gap and boosting opportunities for women to participate equally in economic life will be crucial to sustaining India’s development gains and enabling a stronger and more inclusive recovery.
(Nadia Rasheed is the Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP India. This article includes valuable inputs from Aarti Dayal, Inclusive Growth, UNDP India. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
