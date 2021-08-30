Historian, Queer Rights Activist Saleem Kidwai Passes Away, Tributes Pour In

Saleem Kidwai is best-known for co-authoring 'Same-Sex Love in India: Readings from Literature and History.' Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/GautamBhan80)
Celebrated historian, author, and queer rights activist Saleem Kidwai passed away on Monday, 30 August, in his Lucknow residence.
Kidwai is best-known for co-authoring 'Same-Sex Love in India: Readings from Literature and History', which was a deep-dive into same-sex relationships in South Asia. He authored the book along with Ruth Vanita, now a professor at the University of Montana.
A copy of the book, considered a landmark in India's queer history, was given to the judges of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which read down Section 377, which criminalised same-sex relationships.
People from across the country took to Twitter to pour tributes to the historian-writer. Many pointed that his book 'raised' an entire generation of queer people in India, creating a sense of belongingness.
Some pointed that while India has lost its first gay rights activist, his work – the celebrated book – will live on.
Kidwai is also a scholar of Urdu literature, having translated Malika Pukhraj’s autobiography and Qurratulain Hyder’s 1952 book Safina-e-gham-e-dil, into English.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 30 Aug 2021,03:32 PM IST