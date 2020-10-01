Hathras Rape Victim Strangulated, Suffered Spinal Injury: Autopsy

The report said the ligature mark on the neck was consistent with strangulation, but it didn't contribute to death.

The autopsy report of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after she was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras by four upper caste men from her village on 14 September, came on Thursday, 1 October. According to the report, which was released by the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the woman was strangulated and suffered a cervical spine injury. She passed away on Tuesday, 29 September after succumbing to her injuries.

As per hospital records, the woman received an injury to the cervical spine, which was produced by blunt trauma. The report mentions ‘rape and strangulation’ in her medical history.

The report also suggested that the ligature mark over the neck was consistent with strangulation, but it did not contribute to the woman’s death.

The 19-year-old was found by her mother in the field naked, bleeding, with multiple fractures and a gash in her tongue.

Earlier Claims By Hathras SP

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on Wednesday had said that the doctors did not confirm rape and can only give a firm opinion based on the forensic report, which was awaited, reported ANI. He had added that there were no signs of abrasion on the victim’s private parts and the reports on her spine being broken were false.

