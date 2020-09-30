Hathras Rape: Cops Cremate Victim’s Body Without Info, Says Family

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and murdered, allegedly by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, was allegedly ‘forcibly cremated’ by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the wee hours on Wednesday, 30 September. While her body reached her village in Hathras in an ambulance, the victim’s family stated that the police had forcibly took her body and performed last rites, even when they wanted wanted to bring her home “one last time.”

“It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn’t listen to us,” the victim’s brother told The Indian Express.

The Hathras Police, at 2:16 am, tweeted that the cremation will be done “as per the wishes of the family.” Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer denied any “urgency” by police in cremation to news agency PTI. Prem Prakash Meena, the Joint Magistrate of Hathras, told ANI:

“The last rites of the victim have been performed. Police and administration will ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice.”

The 19-year-old passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, 29 September. She was battling for life, first in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh and later in Delhi, for almost two weeks. She was allegedly raped by four men on 14 September, while she was working in the fields.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Indian Express)