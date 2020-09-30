Men Protesters Hit Streets, Demand Justice for Hathras Rape Victim

Protests, led by Dalit groups, erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Wednesday, 30 September, a day after 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four men succumbed to death. Visuals from the protests showed that a large group of people, predominantly men, marched the streets of Hathras, demanding justice for the victim.

Uttar Pradesh police have been deployed across the district due to the ongoing protests.

The 19-year-old passed away at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday, 29 September. She was battling for life, first in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh and later in Delhi, for almost two weeks. She was allegedly raped by four men on 14 September, while she was working in the fields.

‘Her Body Cremated Without Informing Us’: Family Alleged