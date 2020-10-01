India Reports 87 Rapes Per Day: NCRB Data Amid Hathras Outrage

NCRB data shows that the rate of crimes against women has risen by 7.3% in 2019, as compared to 2018. Mythreyee Ramesh NCRB data shows that the rate of crime against women has risen by 7.3% in 2019, as compared to 2018. | (Illustration: Arnica Kala/TheQuint) Gender NCRB data shows that the rate of crimes against women has risen by 7.3% in 2019, as compared to 2018.

4,05,861– that’s the number of crimes against women in India in 2019, revealed the the Crime Record Bureau’s “Crime in India” data on 29 September, the same day a 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras succumbed to death.

An average of 87 rape cases was recorded every single day in India, in 2019. NCRB data shows that the rate of crime against women has risen by 7.3% in 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

Uttar Pradesh: State With Most Crimes Against Women

Yogi Adityanath and BJP-led UP topped the list of states with highest number of crimes against women with 59,853 such incidents.

Assam, on the other other, reported the highest rate of crimes against women at 117.8 per lakh population. The crime rate registered per lakh women population also rose to 62.4 in 2019 as compared to 58.8 in 2018.

Majority Crimes Against Women Under IPC

“Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (30.9%), followed by ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (21.8%), ‘kidnapping & abduction of women’ (17.9%) and ‘rape’ (7.9%),” the NCRB report said.

States With Highest Number of Rape Cases

Rajasthan reported the highest number of rapes with 5,997 cases, followed by UP with 3,065 cases. Madhya Pradesh was listed as the third state with most number of rapes with 2,485 cases. In terms of rate of rape cases, Rajasthan was the highest at 15.9 (per lakh population), followed by Kerala at 11.1 (per lakh population.)

Crimes Against Girl Children

The NCRB data also showed a significant rise in cases of crimes against children – an increase of 4.5% in 2019, as compared to 2018. A total of 1.48 lakh cases of crime against children were registered in 2019, it revealed.