Hathras Rape & Murder Case: Court Acquits Three Accused, Holds One Guilty

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September 2020.
A Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday, 2 March, acquitted three people accused in the Hathras rape-murder case and held one person guilty.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September 2020. She died on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the night near her home. Her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Out of the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – the court held that Sandeep is guilty of the crime.

