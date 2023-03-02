Hathras Rape & Murder Case: Court Acquits Three Accused, Holds One Guilty

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September 2020.
(Photo: The Quint)
A Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday, 2 March, acquitted three people accused in the Hathras rape-murder case and held one person guilty.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September 2020. She died on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.
Out of the four accused – Sandeep (20), Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23), and Ramu (26) – the court held that Sandeep is guilty of the crime.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)