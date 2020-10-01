Hathras Rape: Allahabad HC Takes Cognisance, Seeks Govt Response
The court has sought response from top UP officials including Director General of Police and Hathras DM.
Image used for representation. | (Photo: iStock)
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 1 October, took suo motu cognisance of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras incident where a 19-year-old Dalit woman died after being allegedly raped by four men.
The court has sought response from top UP officials including Director General of Police, ADG Law & Order, Hathras DM PK Laxkar, among others by 12 October, reported ANI.
The victim passed away on Tuesday, 29 September after succumbing to her injuries and her body was allegedly 'forcibly cremated' by the Uttar Pradesh police in the wee hours of Wednesday.