Alleging Kidnapping of His Son, Cop Assaults Transmen in Gurugram Shelter Home

A staggering case has come to the fore in Haryana's Gurugram, where a police official barged into a shelter home and beat up two trans officials, accusing them of "kidnapping" his son Shyam*, who also identifies as a transman, and bringing him to the shelter home forcefully.

The Transgender Welfare Equity and Empowerment Trust (TWEET) Foundation, which runs Asra Shelter Home in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3, said that a police inspector from Uttar Pradesh barged into the shelter home wearing his uniform on 1 September at around 12:15 pm.

Accompanying him were his wife, his elder son, and two unknown persons.