Bride Dies of Heart Attack at Wedding, Family Gets Younger Sister To Marry Groom

In a tragic incident, bride in Gujarat's Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding on Sunday, 26 February. But what was worse was that even before her funeral could take place, her family proposed that her younger sister marry the groom at the same venue.

What happened? Hetal, the daughter of Jinabhai Rathore, was in the process of marrying Vishal, the son of Ranabhai Butabhai Algotar, at Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar when she suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed.