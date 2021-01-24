Groping Without Skin Contact Not Sexual Assault Under POCSO: HC

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, according to LiveLaw, has held that groping a child without ‘skin-to-skin contact’ would not amount to ‘sexual assault’ under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In stead, it would merely amount to molestation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sexual assault, under the POCSO attracts a minimum punishment of three years. Where as, outraging a woman’s modesty (section 354 of the IPC) attracts a minimum punishment of only one year. The former is naturally a graver offence then the latter.