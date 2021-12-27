Grabhouse and Pankhuri Founder Pankhuri Shrivastava Passes Away at 32

Serial entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, founder of a women-focused social community platform called Pankhuri and startup Grabhouse, passed away on 24 December at the age of 32.

Shrivastava previously founded rental startup Grabhouse which was sold to online classifieds company Quikr in a cash and equity deal in 2016.

"Yesterday, it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately," Vani Kola, founder of Kalaari Capital, tweeted on Sunday.