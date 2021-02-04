Golden Globes 2021: Making History, 3 Women Directors Nominated
Guess how many women directors have won the award for Best Director at Golden Globes?
The Quint
Gender
Published:
Golden Globes 2021 for Best Director: Guess how many women directors have won the award? | (Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Three years ago, Natalie Portman made it to the headlines for calling out the lack of female directing nominees for the category at Golden Globes. On stage to present the Best Director award, Portman announced – ‘Here are the all-male nominees.”
In 2021, making history, three female directors have been nominated for the award: Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland,” Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami.”
They trio will compete against David Fincher for “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”