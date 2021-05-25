Goa Govt Challenges Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal in Rape Case in HC

The Goa government on Tuesday, 25 May, challenged the acquittal by a sessions court of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the sexual assault case in the Bombay High Court.
Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam told PTI that the state government has challenged the order before the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court.
Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013, was acquitted by a Goa trial court on Friday, 21 May. Following which, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that the state government will appeal against the verdict in the High Court.
He was booked under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual harassment), 354A(1) (I) (II) (demand for sexual favours), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2) (f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape), and 376(2) (k) (rape by a person in a position of control).
Pangam added that a date for hearing the appeal is yet to be assigned.
