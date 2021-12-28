Girls Should Draw Line, Says JNU Counselling Notice; Slammed for Victim-Blaming

"The ICC in JNU makes a blatant victim blaming remark where it asks 'women to draw a tangible line to not get harassed by their male members'. The ICC time and again in JNU has passed such regressive remarks or conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor," JNU Students' Association President Aishe Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) also asserted its censure of the university's notice.

"The ICC of JNU has come up with a notice regarding counselling session for JNU students regarding sexual harassment. In one of the reasons for requiring such a session, ICC writes: 'girls suppose to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments'. This exposes the attitude of victim blaming which the ICC has been practising," the student outfit was quoted as saying by PTI.