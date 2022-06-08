How Girls in Haryana Village Fought for Bus Services To Attend College

CJM Jasbir Kaur with the girls in a public address.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
In the village of Devipur in Haryana's Karnal district, no girl has ever made it to college despite clearing class 12 exams. The reason? Years of patriarchy and lack of bus services from their village to the nearest college in the district.
A group of girls from the village decided to challenge this, and wrote to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jasbir Kaur. Within days, the bus services began – giving the girls who graduate this year a shot at pursuing higher education.
In the letter, addressed to the CJM on 24 May, a group of high school girls from the village wrote, "If we are not given the opportunity to study, how can we even fulfill our dreams?"
Copy of the letter, written by the girls.
"We too deserve the right to attend college, just like the boys in our town. There is no one in our community that we can show our parents to convince them to let us go to college. I want to set an example by going to college", said Saijana, a class 12 student from Devipur, to The Quint.
For 18-year-old Rakhi, one of the girls who wrote the letter, a bus service means a step towards her dream.
Renuka, 22, is another person who was instrumental in writing the letter to the CJM. She passed out of school in 2021 and is currently working in the fields. But she hopes she can convince her parents to send her to college.
"Right now I am at home. For the past one year, I've been working in the fields. Many girls of my age are mostly married now. But now, maybe I can convince my parents to send me to college."
CJM Jasbir Kaur, who has been posted in the district for last two years, took required action within a day.
In addition, the CJM has directed the Superintendent of Police of Karnal to establish a PCR police patrolling service in the area, as well as the district's sports collector to construct a playground for the young children.
Haryana has one of the widest disparities between male and female literacy in India. According to the 2022 state census, male literacy is 84.06 percent, while female literacy is at 65.94 percent.
