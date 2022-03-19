Girl Raped By Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle For Past 5 Years: Pune Police

In a shocking case of child sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl from Pune was allegedly raped and molested by her own brother, father, grandfather, and distant uncle on separate occasions over the past five years, the Pune police said on Saturday, 19 March Image used for representative purposes.
Photo: The Quint
The girl's 45-year-old father and teenage brother have been booked for rape under Section 376 of IPC (rape), the police told news agency PTI.
Her 60-year-old grandfather and 25-year-old uncle, on the other hand, have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).
Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will also be added, the police said.
The girl reportedly shared the incidents of abuse after attending a 'good touch and bad touch' session in her school.
The four accused will be unaware of each others actions, the police said, adding that it cannot be considered as a case of gang rape.
A total of 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were registered in 2020, showing a decline of 8.3 percent from the 4,05,326 cases in 2019, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.
The majority of the cases were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (30.0 percent) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (23.0 percent), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (16.8 percent) and ‘Rape’ (7.5 percent), the data showed.
