Girl Raped By Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle For Past 5 Years: Pune Police

In a shocking case of indiscriminate child sexual abuse, an 11-year-old girl from Pune was allegedly raped and molested by her own brother, father, grandfather, and distant uncle on separate occasions over the past five years, the Pune police said on Saturday, 19 March.

The girl's 45-year-old father and teenage brother have been booked for rape under Section 376 of IPC (rape), the police told news agency PTI.

Her 60-year-old grandfather and 25-year-old uncle, on the other hand, have been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will also be added, the police said.