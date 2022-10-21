Ghaziabad Gang Rape Case a 'Hoax', Say Police: How It Unfolded

The alleged gang rape of a 38-year-old Delhi woman in Ghaziabad, which came to light earlier this week, has turned out to be a hoax, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday, 19 October.

The police had previously arrested four of the five men accused in the case and lodged a complaint based on the woman's complaint.

Upon further investigation, the Ghaziabad Police found that the complainant had allegedly conspired with her associates to create the ruse of gang rape. Her motive was to frame the perpetrators who were involved in a property dispute with her, the Ghaziabad Police said, in a press conference.