No Need to ‘iel’: Why France is So Angry About a Gender-Neutral Pronoun

The reality is more simple than the critics of Le Robert make out: first of all, if the occurrences of “iel” remain rare, they are sufficiently regular to merit this entry – like a multitude of other technical or regional terms that are used in specific contexts, without creating a stir.

Two other new recent additions are “klouker” (to stuff oneself), a borrowing from Breton, and the more scientific “perfluoré” (when a carbon chain is totally fluorinated).

And as Bimbenet pointed out, the fact that “iel” is in the dictionary does not mean that it is imposed on speakers. Many words are in the dictionary without being used. The purpose of the dictionary is not to force the use of words, but simply to propose an inventory of common, widespread, and emerging linguistic practices.