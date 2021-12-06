Dear Ayushmann Khurrana, Breaking Fashion Stereotypes Is Not ‘Gender-Fluid’

I remember being called ‘bold’ in college for my infamous views, for how I expressed myself, and for how I felt about my identity. Little do people know about the strength that goes behind living a ‘gender-fluid’ life.

Today, I have come to a point where I define, for myself, who I want to be. Over the years, my journey of being an out gender-fluid female has transgressed many paths. When I first came across the term ‘gender-fluid,’ I would often question myself if I was ‘truly’ one.