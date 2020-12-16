Gender Bias Lawsuit Against Pinterest Ends in ‘Largest Settlement’

Settlements for gender discrimination lawsuits are not often revealed – especially in the male-dominated industry of technology.

Brougher, who was fired in April on a video call with Pinterest’s chief executive Ben Silbermann, revealed that she agreed to the settlement only on the condition that it “was made public.” This is to help other women in the industry, she added.

Speaking to The New York Times, Sharon Vinick, an employment lawyer who worked on a similar case, said that the settlement reflected the “seismic shift in attitudes towards gender discrimination,” and that companies should not dismiss bias as those “that can be settled for ‘nuisance value.’”