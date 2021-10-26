Gen Z and Dark Humour: Why Is the Dave Chappelle Debate Stuck in a Loop?

Dave Chappelle's latest special, The Closer, is receiving mixed responses from all over the world.
As a 20-year-old, my humour is largely (and perhaps, entirely) based on making jokes about my problems. In fact, my entire generation – statistically, the most twitter-dependent and anxiety-ridden one – copes with reality through memes and dark humour with a nihilistic and absurdist approach.
We have memes for everything, not really in an attacking-your-personal-struggles-that-i-know-nothing-about manner, but a well-this-is-difficult-so-i-might-as-well-roast-myself-while-i-am-at-it kind of manner.
Dave Chappelle’s sixth and final Netflix special, The Closer, aired worldwide on 4 October and is the latest example of this. Since 2017, Chappelle has had six Netflix specials, each receiving criticism because of what the comedian says and how he says it.
If dark humour was a bunch of kids playing chess, the Dave Chappelle debate would be the point where all of them line up their pawns against each other: it’s a dead end.
To put it bluntly, Chappelle’s one-hour special is transphobic.
He starts by making a sad attempt at a joke with his “one they or many theys” joke – taking a dig at various pronouns used by people. Throughout this so-called special, he sarcastically calls himself transphobic at least five times.
For someone who speaks about intersectionality here, he erases black trans people completely.
He solely focuses on "black rights versus trans rights", more specifically, "black people versus white gay and trans persons". Not once does he mention black trans people and their struggles as gender and racial minorities.
He has been criticized for making sexist, homophobic and transphobic jokes in his previous specials, and he doesn’t fail in continuing his legacy this last time. After all, casual misogyny and transphobia topped with a pinch of tokenism is a chef’s kiss.
He calls himself a feminist but asks, “Who would rape you?” in the same breath. Chappelle also criticises the #MeToo movement for “not being serious” and eventually makes even that about himself – no wonder he’s hailed as a Gen Z icon.
As a generation that staunchly believes in being the judge and jury, and accepting apologies that aren’t meant for us, we said that it’s okay if Chappelle said it – because he had his own struggles and he’s only speaking for his community.
It is beyond me that he proudly claimed that he is “Team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), and the crowd applauded him for it. JK Rowling has written about 25 books, those that most of us grew up with. If we can call her out for TERF-y remarks, why not Chappelle?
And we bite the dust when after going on a homophobic rant, he would say – “Don’t get me wrong, I love gay people,” – like a genius at his craft. The Gen Z, in that moment, forget and move on.
On 20 October saw Netflix’s Trans Employee Resource Group staging a walkout where hundreds gathered in protest, coinciding with a public rally outside the Netflix office is Los Angeles. They carried signs saying – “Hey Netflix: Do Better” and “Transphobia Is Not a Joke.”
The demands were simple – remove the special, or at least add a warning to it. I was not surprised when the executives said that the show doesn’t require a warning; Netflix decided to do what was profitable, because we continue to stream the special – all while claiming to be allies because that’s a politically correct aesthetic that we want to keep up.
The protest has led to a demand for a non-binary and trans person talent fund at the Netlix, revision of internal processes for the release of potentially harmful content, addition of disclaimers on shows with transphobic content, and acknowledging the harm that Netflix has caused to the trans community.
We actively ignore the fact that the words coming out of an influential person’s mouth have real-world consequences.
We are on Twitter (even though it’s not a real place, right?) calling oneself Team TERF, because people think it is ‘cool’ to say that. Some will go on to repeat the things Chappelle has said, while others are already harassing transwomen who are tweeting against Chappelle.
And after all this, all that Chappelle said was, “If this is what being cancelled is, I love it.”
No, Dave Chappelle, you’re not being cancelled if your transphobic special is still trending. While he may be vouching for Black people (not all of them, mind you), Chappelle is far from being the pedestalled icon that our generation has made him to be.
