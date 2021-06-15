21-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Woman Youngest in Queen’s MBE List

Twenty-one-year-old Amika George, was the youngest to be picked for an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), which is the third-ranking award on the list. She was lauded for her campaign against period poverty – #FreePeriods.

“That change doesn’t have to be done from within the walls of Westminster, or the White House, or the Indian Parliament. Anyone can orchestrate change. I would like young people of colour to see that we are being recognised, and that if we are willing to jump from a place of safety and rise up, we can create something better,” George told The Indian Express.