Delhi Police Arrests 21-Yr-Old Bulli Bai 'Mastermind' Neeraj Bishnoi in Assam

Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app named 'Bulli Bai' using GitHub.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi Police on Thursday, 6 January, arrested a 21-year-old man from Assam, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi.
The arrest was made by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO), its DCP KPS Malhotra confirmed to The Quint.
Bishnoi is the fourth accused to be held in the case. He hails from Jorhat in Assam and is a 2nd year B Tech (computer science) student of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, police sources told The Quint.
This is the first arrest made by the Delhi Police in the case, after an FIR was filed in the case on 2 January.
Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused on the 'Bulli Bai' app, which became public on 1 January.
Earlier in the week, the Mumbai Police arrested three accused – two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru – in connection with the Bulli Bai case.
