Former UK Minister Said she was Sacked as her 'Muslimness was an Issue'

Nusrat Ghani, a Muslim MP appointed to a post in British PM Boris Johnson’s government claimed that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” when she lost her job after a reshuffle within the government in 2020.

According to Sunday Times, Tory Nusrat Ghani, who is the first female Muslim minister to speak at Commons, said that a government whip explained to her that her status as a "Muslim woman... was making colleagues uncomfortable".