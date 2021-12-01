Ex Delhi Bar Association Prez Let Off With Rs 40,000 Fine in 1994 Assault Case

The 27-year-old case came to an end of 30 November, when court imposed a fine but did not award court sentence.
Former Delhi High Court Bar Association President Rajiv Khosla, who was recently convicted for assaulting a woman lawyer in 1994, was let off by a Delhi court with just a fine of Rs 40,000.
The 27-year-old case came to an end on 30 November, when the court imposed a fine but did not award a sentence.
The victim, identified as Sujata Kohli, was a practising lawyer when the incident happened. She went on too become a judge in Delhi judiciary and retired as district and sessions judge, LiveLaw reported.
“For 323 IPC, Khosla has to pay a compensation of Rs 20,000—Rs 10,000 each to state and victim, and for 506 IPC, he has to pay Rs 20,000—Rs 10,000 each to state and victim within a month,” said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar, The New Indian Express reported.
In courtroom number 38, where Nagar passed the order, saw lawyers chanting “shame, shame, shame” and accusing the judge of favouring Kohli, reported news agency PTI.
“Why is he [Khosla] being allowed to enter the court with a crowd? He is here with hundreds of lawyers. The convict is, again and again, reflecting that he has no regard for rule of law. He loves to abuse the court,” the survivor told the court.
The allegations against Khosla date back to 1994, when he was a secretary of the Delhi Bar Association. He had reportedly asked Kohli to join a seminar, and when she refused, he threatened to withdraw her from the association, LiveLaw reported.
When a civil suit was filed by Kohli, her table and chair were removed from her spot, the website said. In her complaint, she said that while she was waiting for the visit of the judge, Khosla, along with his co-accused, came with a mob of at least 40-50 lawyers.
While a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in August 1994, Kohli filed another complaint in March 1995 after she was dissatisfied with the investigation.