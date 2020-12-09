Forbes’ Most Powerful Women: Sitharaman, Nadar, Mazumdar Ranked

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw were among the world’s 100 most powerful women by Forbes for the year 2020.
All three women were a part of the list last year too – while Chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group Renuka Jagtiani found place in this year's list.
Ranked 41st, Sitharaman has slipped seven places from last year. While Nadar has slipped one spot to 55th rank, Mazumdar-Shaw has also slid three spots at 68th rank.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the Forbes 2020 list, followed by European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde.
United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris made her debut on the list with the 3rd rank.
“The leaders on Forbes’ 2020 list of the World’s Most Powerful Women are playing a critical role in determining what the post-pandemic world will look like. Their influence is being leveraged beyond economic and political might to transform industries and solve for society’s most urgent issues. The power they hold to move us all forward has never been more apparent — or needed," Forbes said, releasing the list.
The women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries. Ten heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers have found place on the list.
