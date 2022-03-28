'Gay, Gay, Gay': Why Oscar Hosts Took a Dig at Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

The word 'gay' was repeated multiple times by Oscars 2022 hosts Wanda Skyes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall – seen to be a not-so-thinly-veiled dig at the controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill passed earlier this month in Republican-controlled state of Florida.

"We're going to have a great night tonight, and for those people in Florida we're going to have a gay night," said openly gay Skyes, to which both Schumer and Hall, repeated the word many times.