'Blacklisted Seller': Flipkart After Delhi Teen's Attackers 'Bought Acid Online'

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday, 15 December, said that it has blacklisted the 'concerned seller', after accused in the west Delhi acid attack case told cops that they bought acid online.

On 14 December, a 17-year-old girl became critical after she was attacked by masked bike-borne men in Dwarka.

In a statement on the accident, Flipkart told The Quint, “The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation.”