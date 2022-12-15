'Blacklisted Seller': Flipkart After Delhi Teen's Attackers 'Bought Acid Online'

A 17-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne men threw acid at her in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, 14 December.
(Screenshot: CCTV footage accessed by The Quint)
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday, 15 December, said that it has blacklisted the 'concerned seller', after accused in the west Delhi acid attack case told cops that they bought acid online.
On 14 December, a 17-year-old girl became critical after she was attacked by masked bike-borne men in Dwarka.
In a statement on the accident, Flipkart told The Quint, “The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation.”
The police, on 15 December, sent a notice to Flipkart to provide information regarding the seller and the particular transaction. They have also asked for compliance of regulations related to sale of acid.
The 17-year-old girl, a student of class 12, was attacked by two masked men, who threw acid at her minutes after she left her house in Delhi’s Dwarka to go to school. The girl has sustained eight percent burn injuries and is currently admitted at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.
The three accused in the case have been nabbed by the police, and have been charged under Section 326/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have been sent to police custody for two days. The investigation of the case is ongoing.
Over-the-counter sale of acid has been banned in India since 2013, after the Supreme Court passed a landmark ruling in the Laxmi vs Union of India case. In addition to acknowledging acid attack as a heinous, non-bailable offence, the top court had also laid out measures to check the sale and purchase of acid.