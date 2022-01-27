Meet Flight Lt Shivangi Singh, 1st Woman Rafale Pilot, Seen on IAF R-Day Tableau

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Deeksha Malhotra)
India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, stood proud on the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau that moved down the Rajpath, at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday, 26 January.
She is the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau, after Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth, who participated in last year's Republic Day parade.
A resident of Varanasi, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh joined the Indian Air Force in 2017. She was commissioned in the Air Force’s second batch of women fighter pilots.
A cadet of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), she completed her education at the Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Shivangi joined the Air Force Academy in 2016.
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh at the 73rd Republic Day parade
Flight Lt. Shivangi Singh
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh graced the IAF tableau on R-Day
In 2020, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh created history, after being selected as the first women Rafale fighter jet pilot, following conversion training and stringent selection process. She is currently part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based out of Ambala in Punjab.
Shivangi is inspired by the trio of Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh – IAF's first women fighter pilots, who were inducted in 2016. IAF has commissioned 10 women fighter pilots since 2016.
Flight Lt. Shivangi Singh
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh(R) and Flight Lt Pratibha, during their induction into IAF in 2017
Flight Lt Shivangi Singh
Several women-led presentations made their mark at the 73rd Republic Day parade. Apart from Flight Lt Shivangi Singh, Lieutenant Preeti led the Indian Navy tableau at the Republic Day Parade, alongside Lt Mayank Bhagour.
Lt. Preeti at the R-Day parade
Pyramid formation by 33 BSF women officers
Following the march past in 12 rows and 8 columns, IAF’s tableau at the Republic Day parade was based on the theme – 'Indian Air Force transforming for the future.'
The tableau displayed scaled-down models of
Rafale jet
MiG-21 aircraft – used in the 1971 war against Pakistan
indigenously developed light combat helicopter(LCH)
Aslesha MK-1 – 3D surveillance radar
Gnat – India’s first indigenously developed aircraft
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)