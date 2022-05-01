Five Men Allegedly Gangrape, Film 30-Year-old Woman in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
A 30-year-year-old woman in Shahjahanpur was allegedly gangraped by five men who recorded the act and uploaded it on the Internet, which went viral, said the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday, 1 May, reported news agency PTI.
The survivor filed an FIR on Saturday and alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns to rape her. As per her complaint, the accused filmed the act and made it viral a week after the incident.
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that the accused are on the run and an investigation into the matter is underway, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
