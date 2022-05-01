Five Men Allegedly Gangrape, Film 30-Year-old Woman in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A 30-year-year-old woman in Shahjahanpur was allegedly gangraped by five men who recorded the act and uploaded it on the Internet, which went viral, said the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday, 1 May, reported news agency PTI.

The survivor filed an FIR on Saturday and alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns to rape her. As per her complaint, the accused filmed the act and made it viral a week after the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that the accused are on the run and an investigation into the matter is underway, the report said.