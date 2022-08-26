'Why Can't We Party': Women Share Dancing Videos in Solidarity With Sanna Marin

In a bunch of videos, women are showing #SolidarityWithSanna, adding that we all should 'dance a little more' and questioning 'why women can't party.'
(Photo: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Women across the world are 'dancing' in solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, after a leaked footage showed her partying with friends, drawing criticism that it was "inappropriate behaviour."
Marin said on Wednesday, 24 August, that she too is human and should be entitled to a private life, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked visuals from her house party. Holding back tears, Marin said that she too sometimes wants "joy, light, and fun amidst the dark clouds."
Others pointed that if a prime minister partying is the 'worst thing' they have done, then the country is pretty lucky.
Marin even apologised for a picture taken at the party showing two women kissing and lifting their shirts to reveal their torsos with a sign that said "Finland."
Calling the public demand for a drug test "unjust," the PM had said, "I consider these accusations to be very serious."
