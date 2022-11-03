Explained: Why Are LGBTQ+ Football Fans Wary Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Queer football fans from across the world are steering clear of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with some even boycotting the entire tournament.

But why?

Over the past few months, football fans from the LGBTQI+ community have raised concerns for their safety in the hosting Arab country, where homosexuality is strictly illegal.

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and Qatar’s Supreme Committee, the two bodies responsible for organising the championship, have iterated that all are welcome to watch the world cup that begins on 20 November.